× Woman charged with operating under the influence after crashing into state trooper’s cruiser

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman was charged with operating under the influence after crashing into a state trooper’s cruiser Sunday in Connecticut, according to WFSB.

Jennifer Rosario, 33, of Hartford, was traveling on Interstate 84 in Hartford when she allegedly crashed her 2004 Lexus into the trooper’s car at about 4 a.m.

The trooper was responding to a one-vehicle crash and was sitting in the vehicle at the time, according to police.

State police determined Rosario might be under the influence of alcohol and administered field sobriety tests, which she failed, leading to her arrest.

Rosario is charged with operating under the influence, operating with a suspended license, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, operating without insurance, interfering with an officer, and failure to reduce speed and or move over for an emergency vehicle.

Police said the trooper was treated for a minor injury at the hospital.

Rosario was held on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Hartford Superior Court on April 2.