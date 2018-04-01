× Space lab the size of a bus plummets back to Earth on Sunday night

China’s Tiangong-1 space lab re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere Sunday night, falling into the middle of the South Pacific, according to China’s Manned Space Agency.

The 40-foot long Tiangong-1 or “Heavenly Palace,” re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere at about 8:15 p.m. U.S. Eastern time.

It had been expected to re-enter between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Scientists previously emphasized the danger of being hit by falling debris is tiny, as low as one in 1 trillion, as the structure is likely to burn up in the atmosphere during re-entry.

“There is no need for people to worry about its re-entry into the atmosphere,” an article by the China Manned Space Engineering Office published on state media said.

“It won’t crash to the Earth fiercely, as in sci-fi movie scenarios, but will look more like a shower of meteors.”

CNN contributed to this report.