Man crossing the street in Greensboro dies after being hit by minivan

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man crossing the street died after he was hit by a minivan Saturday night in Greensboro.

Crews were called to Merritt Drive near West Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. where police said the man was hit while crossing westbound on Merritt Drive.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

The blue 2000 Ford Windstar was headed south on Merritt Drive and was driven by a 25-year-old Elon man, according to police.

There is no word on charges. The Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

All lanes of Merritt Drive between Green Point Drive and West Avenue were closed for several hours, but have since reopened.