Greensboro mansion that was featured on ‘Hoarders’ episode opens to the public next weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Just 18 months ago, years of accumulated clutter and overgrown foliage hid the beauty of this Fisher Park mansion, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

Now the property — the subject of an infamous episode on the A&E television reality series “Hoarders” — has new owners and a new lease on life.

Crews rapidly prepare it for its fast-approaching public debut as a designer showcase. Designers decorate its 31 rooms. Fresh sod and plantings cover its 1.6 acres.

“It will be really beautiful,” said Eric Fuko-Rizzo, one of the mansion’s new owners, referring to the home at 301 Fisher Park Circle.

For three weeks, starting Saturday, owners Eric and Michael Fuko-Rizzo and Preservation Greensboro will welcome the public to the historic Julian Price house, built in 1929 for the president of Jefferson Standard Life Insurance Co. (now Lincoln Financial Group).

