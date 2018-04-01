× Georgia fugitive accused of shooting, killing girlfriend in her driveway captured in North Carolina

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A Georgia fugitive accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in their driveway was captured Sunday morning in North Carolina.

DeKalb County police were monitoring the use of Keitran Foots’ cell phone when they noticed cellular activity in Granville County.

Local deputies discovered the fugitive in a parking lot motel, but were unable to apprehend him as he fled the scene.

At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called from someone who said Foots was hiding underneath a carport at a home in Vance County, N.C.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody and is awaiting extradition in the Granville County Detention Center.

The search for Foots began Friday morning after he fatally shot the mother of his children in the driveway of their home in Stone Mountain, according to authorities.

Authorities said he fired several gunshots into his girlfriend Sharika Bowman’s vehicle at about 10:45 a.m.

Multiple rounds struck 35-year-old Bowman. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Her 16-year-old son was in the home at the time and called 911.

Foots fled the scene in a black 2012 Hyundai Genesis.

Source: WGCL