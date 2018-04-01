× Counselor at SC private school admits to sexual relationship with teen student

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – A private school counselor in South Carolina has been fired after investigators charged her with having sex with a student, according to WLOS.

Kenleigh Prendergast, 25, is accused of having sex with a student at Spartanburg Day School who is 16 or 17 years old.

Prendergast admitted to investigators that she would text, call, or FaceTime with the student during the school day and after school hours.

Investigators said they eventually began meeting outside of school hours at Prendergast’s home and private counseling practice.

She was arrested after the interview and taken to the Spartanburg County jail, charged with sexual battery with a student with no aggravated force or coercion.

Investigators say the following is a statement from Spartanburg Day School in reference to the case:

“Spartanburg Day School was contacted on March 31 by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and informed that an employee, Kenleigh Prendergast, was charged with sexual battery with a student. Ms. Prendergast was hired in August of 2017 as school counselor. Effective immediately, Ms. Prendergast’s employment with the school has been terminated. SDS puts the safety and wellbeing of our students above all things, and will cooperate fully with the Sheriff’s Office throughout this process.”