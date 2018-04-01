× Confederate monument in North Carolina vandalized for the second time in less than a year

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A Confederate monument in Asheville has been vandalized for the second time in less than a year.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported that somebody scratched through a monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s face and much of the text underneath it.

The image is imprinted on a bronze plaque attached to a piece of granite in downtown Asheville.

Four people were arrested in August when they damaged the monument while repeatedly trying to remove the plaque. That protest was in response to the White Nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

The monument was erected by a Confederate group in 1926, more than six decades after the Civil War ended, according to the paper.