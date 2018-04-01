× 5 shootings in 5 days in Eden; police looking for man on attempted murder charge

EDEN, N.C. – Investigators believe that five shootings in five days in Eden are all related and police are looking for a suspect in connection to one of the shootings.

Authorities are looking for 25-year-old Corey Lamar Keen, who is wanted on one count of attempted murder, according to Eden police.

The most recent shooting was at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1300 block of Carolina Avenue, according to an Eden police press release.

At about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the 400 block of Monroe Street in reference to shots fired into a home.

Police were also called to a home in the 200 block of Short Morgan Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Then, about two hours later, police were called to the 600 block of Flynn Street in reference to a shooting into a home.

Nobody was hurt in those four shootings, but police believe they are all connected to a shooting at Petty’s Mini Mart on Morgan Road on Wednesday.

A man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the shooting at Petty’s Mini Mart.

The attempted murder charge filed against Keen is in connection to the shooting at Petty’s Mini Mart. Charges have not been filed in connection to the other shootings.