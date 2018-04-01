× 2 dead after a small plane crashes in California

SANTA PAULA, Calif. — Two people died after a small plane crashed near Santa Paula Saturday afternoon, according to KTLA.

The victims were found dead at the scene after it happened at about 2:15 p.m., according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Both victims were men and were killed on impact, Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Buschow told KTLA. Their identities were not released, pending notification of their next of kin.

The two-seater aircraft went down into a storage on a ranch property, narrowly missing several houses, authorities said.

The scene is less than a mile away from the Santa Paula Airport. However, it is unclear whether the plane was departing from or heading to the airport, as officials said the flight’s origin and destination are still unknown.

Fire crews put out a small blaze that broke out, but no one on the ground was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were responding to the area, located in the foothills of Ventura County, the Fire Department said.

However, the NTSB said in a tweet its investigators would not arrive on scene until Sunday morning.

In the same tweet, officials indicated the plane was a Van’s RV-6A, which is sold in kit form. An FAA spokesman confirmed to the Associated Press that the craft was home-built.

The plane was registered out of Palmdale, according to the Ventura County Star.

No further details were immediately available.