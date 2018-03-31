× Ted Nugent slams ‘mushy brained’ Florida high school shooting survivors: ‘They have no soul’

Ted Nugent is lashing out at some of the Florida high school shooting survivors after their calls for gun law reforms, calling the students “mushy brained children” with “no souls.”

USA Today reported that the 69-year-old rock musician made the comments as a guest on the Joe Pags Show, a conservative radio program.

“They are actually committing spiritual suicide because everything they recommend will cause more death and mayhem, guaranteed,” said Nugent, who is also a board member for the National Rifle Association. “I really feel sorry for them because it’s not only ignorant and dangerously stupid, but it’s also soulless.”

Two of the shooting survivors, David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, have been vocally critical toward the NRA and any politician that supports the group.

Seventeen students and faculty members were killed on February 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.