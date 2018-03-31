NC bar owner helps find missing wedding ring and the teen who stole it gets a second chance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. – A homeless North Carolina teenager has earned a second chance after helping police find a woman’s wedding after he stole it and threw it out.

WWAY reported that a woman visiting Wrightsville Beach stopped by a local pub recently and lost her wallet and wedding ring.

The owner of the bar reviewed surveillance video that showed 17-year-old Rivers Prather stealing the items. He posted about the crime to Facebook and the teen suspect came forward.

"I saw the wallet. I took the money out. And I mean, the first thing I did was go and buy a sandwich with it,” Prather said.

After that, Prather threw it off the public docks and into the water.

The teenager helped a dive team find the wallet, with the ring, and it was returned to the woman.

Prather could have been facing jail time, but the woman had all charges against him dropped.

Jimmy Gilleece, who owns the bar that this happened at, Jimmy's at Red Dogs, offered Prather a job and a place to stay.

Prather says he’ll never steal again.

"I think it happened for a reason,” Prather said. “My life would definitely be a lot different. You know, I'd probably still be sleeping outside right now if it weren't for Jimmy."