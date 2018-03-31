× Fort Bragg soldier killed after improvised explosive device detonates in Manbij, Syria

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – A U.S. soldier based out of Fort Bragg died Friday after an improvised explosive device detonated in Manbij, Syria.

Master Sgt. Johnathan J. Dunbar, 36, of Austin, Texas, died from injuries sustained during the attack.

Dunbar was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve and was assigned to Headquarters, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg.

A British soldier was also killed and five other troops were wounded, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

The paper reported that Dunbar is the fourth American service member to die since the U.S. military started operations against Islamic State militants there in 2014.

Dunbar joined the Army in 2005 and his awards and decorations include three Bronze Star medals.