Eden police looking for a man wanted on one count of attempted murder after shooting on Wednesday

EDEN, N.C. – Police in Eden are looking for a man wanted on one count of attempted murder after a shooting on Wednesday that may be connected to two other shootings.

Authorities are looking for 25-year-old Corey Lamar Keen, according to an Eden police press release.

Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Short Morgan Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Then, about two hours later, police were called to the 600 block of Flynn Street in reference to a shooting into a home.

Nobody was hurt in either shooting on Friday and charges have not been filed in those shootings.

Police believe the Friday shootings are connected to a shooting at Petty’s Mini Mart on Morgan Road on Wednesday.

Anyone with any information can call Det. John Price or Sgt. Brian Disher at the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-9755 or (336) 623-9240.