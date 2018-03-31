× 8-year-old may face charges for threatening letter to teacher, student

PONTIAC, Mich. — An 8-year-old student in Michigan may face charges for writing a threatening letter about this teacher and a classmate, according to WXYZ.

Police said the child wrote a letter that threatened to kill his teacher and a classmate at International Technology Academy in Pontiac.

The student told police he was mad at another student for telling the teacher he had a cellphone in class. He was also mad at the teacher for taking it away.

Police talked to the student and later released him to his mother. Prosecutors are still deciding whether or not to file criminal charges.