× 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An officer-involved shooting in Winston-Salem ended with a man dead on Friday night, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Officer D.E. McGuire has been placed on administrative duty in connection to the death of 60-year-old Edward Van McCrae.

McGuire was patrolling Bowen Boulevard near Douglas Hill Drive at about 10:30 p.m. when he pulled a vehicle over, according to police. There were two men and a woman inside.

Police said McGuire saw suspicious movement by a man in the back of the vehicle and told him multiple times to stop reaching toward concealed areas.

McGuire called for backup and ordered McCrae out. McCrae physically struggled with the officer and refused multiple commands to “stop reaching,” according to police.

During the struggle, the officer saw a handgun and ordered McCrae not to reach for it, police said.

McGuire fired his service weapon and McCrae was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer suffered minor abrasions. Nobody else in the vehicle was hurt.

McGuire activated his body camera before he pulled the vehicle over, according to police.

Records show McCrae has been to prison on various charges including drug trafficking, assault and larceny.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. Winston-Salem Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will also conduct an administrative investigation, according to police.

McGuire began his employment with the Winston-Salem Police Department in August of 2015. He is currently assigned as a patrol officer in the Field Services Bureau.