Woman mistakes 37-week pregnancy for bad Chinese food

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida woman gave birth Sunday morning after she mistook her 37-week pregnancy for bad Chinese food, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Crystal Gail Amerson woke up around 4 a.m. with stomach pains. After multiple trips to the bathroom, she blamed the pain on the General Tso’s chicken she ate the night before.

But when the pain worsened, she woke her fiance and called an ambulance.

“The stomach pains were just excruciating and I could hardly move,” Amerson said. “I think it was about 6:30 a.m. when the ambulance got there. … It escalated so quickly that I was having contractions and we figured out kind of what was going on because at first we really didn’t know what was going on.”

Hours later, at 6:59 a.m., she gave birth in the ambulance and welcomed her second son, Oliver James, into the world.

Amerson said the pregnancy came as a complete surprise as she gained “a little bit” of weight but never noticed any prominent signs.

“I never gained that pregnancy shape, really. And then I wear scrubs to work because I work at a retirement home for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients. So I guess the way they fit me as well, it was hard to notice anything or tell anything,” she said.

Her fiance, Brian Westerson, posted pictures of baby Oliver Tuesday morning.