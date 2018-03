× Teacher accused of having sex with student called ‘monster’ by boy’s parents

GOODYEAR, Ariz. – The parents of a 13-year-old boy who police said was sexually assaulted by his 27-year-old teacher are speaking out, calling the teacher a “monster.”

Brittany Zamora was a sixth-grade teacher at Las Brisas Academy in Goodyear. Police say a parent found text messages between Zamora and the male student, indicating sexual activity both on and off campus.

The boy’s stepmother said the abuse started with a classroom chat group where the teacher would talk and flirt with him.

“He told us they kissed and had sex,” said the boy’s father.

“He was taken advantage of,” said the boy’s stepmom. “She was just using him for her own grotesque benefits.”

They called Zamora a “monster.”

“You teach your kids there’s no such thing as monsters at all,” said the father of the victim. “But in the real world, there are monsters. Brittany Zamora is a monster.”

The couple also slammed the administration at Las Brisas Academy for ignoring alleged warning signs and now trying to cover it up.

“A big thing for us is that we want people to understand, just because it’s a boy makes no difference,” the boy’s father said. “It’s the same. It’s a 13-year-old child who got taken advantage by a monster.”

“He’s started to express different emotions. He’s sad, and slept all day,” said the victim’s stepmother. “It’s starting to hit him, the reality of what actually happened.”

The couple says Las Brisas administrators were aware of allegations and rumors of a relationship between the teen and the teacher, but kept parents in the dark.

The couple appears to be preparing to file a civil lawsuit.

Zamora remains behind bars. She was booked Wednesday on two counts of molestation of a child, one count of furnishing harmful material and nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

“I want her to spend the rest of her life in prison,” said the boy’s father. “I want the school to be held accountable for what they’ve done and change rules and make it to where this can never happen to parents, another parent’s child.”

Source: KTVK/KPHO