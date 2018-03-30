× Police arrest suspect who was shot following police chase in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – Authorities have arrested a man who was shot and injured after a chase with Reidsville police on Thursday.

Londre Daveairre Bernstein, 24, was shot in the 500 block of Ware Street shortly before 6 p.m., according to Reidsville police.

Police said an officer tried to pull the suspect over and the suspect jumped out of the car and ran.

The officer chased him and during an altercation the suspect suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to local hospitals. The officer suffered minor injuries and the suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Bernstein was released from the hospital just after 12 a.m. Friday and taken into custody by Reidsville police.

He was jailed in Rockingham County under a $205,000 bond on charges of driving with a license revoked, felony fleeing to elude, hit-and-run and displaying a fictitious license plate.

Bernstein also had outstanding warrants from Caswell County which were misdemeanor probation violations, resist public officer and first-degree trespass.

Additional charges are pending.

The police department has in-car and some body cam video, which is being reviewed, according to the department.