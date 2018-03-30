Person dead after overnight house fire in Thomasville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- One person is dead following an overnight house fire in Thomasville.

The fire happened around midnight at a home on Pilot Circle.

A man at the scene told FOX8 that his 83-year-old mother was killed in the fire. He said she called him around midnight to say she could smell smoke. When he got to the home, he tried to save her but said the smoke was too heavy.

The Pilot Fire Department is handling the blaze, but multiple agencies are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Overnight house fire in Thomasville leaves one person dead. I'm live on the scene this morning with details. pic.twitter.com/YVxfuUdwFW — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) March 30, 2018