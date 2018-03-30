Pastor looks on bright side even though Thomasville Christian Fellowship not ready for Easter services after roof collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- When you walk inside Thomasville Christian Fellowship, you won't see pews, you won't see crosses on the walls and you won't see the ceiling.

The rebuilding process after the roof buckled in September 2017 has been slow.

Weather has slowed things down, but Pastor Linda Suggs says it won't stop her from holding Easter services even if they can't happen in the sanctuary.

"We're just going to go to one of the homes for an early service. We were hoping we could come here," Suggs said. "You know years back, they used to meet in homes. It's been awesome. We've seen a growth physically and spiritually."

Suggs sees having the service in a home as a silver lining after their setback. She says when the work is done, the church will be even better than before.

"The front will be different, the fellowship hall inside will be different. The sanctuary, we're going to be able to use the wood," she said.

Church leaders are still gathering ideas for the remodel and makeover.

"I'm so excited. We're all so excited about seeing what's going to transpire here," Suggs said.

Suggs hopes work will be complete on the church by July.