Mother accused of forcing teen daughter to get ‘extremely’ drunk as punishment

SOMERSET, Ky. – A mother is accused of forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink alcohol until she was “extremely intoxicated” as a punishment.

WLEX reported that Miranda Polston was jailed under a $10,000 bond on charges of first-degree criminal abuse and probation violation for a prior felony.

The mother caught her daughter drinking inside their Pulaski County home earlier this month and forced the daughter to continue drinking alcohol as a punishment, according to authorities.

Police said a video shows the victim was drunk. At one point in the video, the daughter fell face-first to the floor, according to police.

“She tells her mother no, screams it out a couple of times in the video. And the mother continues to force her to drink alcohol,” said Capt. Correll. “Ms. Polston told our detective that she was trying to prove to her daughter that alcohol was bad by forcing her to drink more alcohol.”