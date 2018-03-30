Judge accused of sneaking into home, stealing woman’s underwear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ISLIP, N.Y. -- A New York judge is accused of sneaking into a home and stealing a woman's pair of underwear, according to WABC.

Robert Cicale, 49, was arrested after he allegedly snuck into the East Islip home around 9 a.m. Thursday and stole the 23-year-old woman's underwear.

The woman, who was at home during the burglary, heard Cicale and called 911. She gave a description and he was arrested several blocks away.

"Mr. Cicale was found in possession of soiled female undergarments that we believe to be proceeds from the burglary that occurred this morning or a prior burglary at that location," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron.

Cicale has been charged with second-degree burglary. He has a March 30 court date.