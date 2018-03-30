Iconic North Carolina inn from Nicholas Sparks’ film ‘Nights in Rodanthe’ is up for sale

RODANTHE, N.C. — The house from Nicholas Sparks’ 2008 film “Nights in Rodanthe” is up for sale!

The beach house, known as the “Inn at Rodanthe” in the film, sits on the edge of Pea Island Wildlife Refuge in the Outer Banks, WTVD reports.

According to The Virginian-Pilot, it was deemed a “public nuisance” in 2009 after being hit by a storm, which eroded the parts of the home.

After some much-needed repairs, the 2,933 square foot home is up for bidding. The house has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and one half bath.

The home, which is located at 23289 Beacon Road, comes with a price tag of $1,250,000.

