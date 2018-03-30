How the work industry could change between now and 2030

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The working world for Baby Boomers and Gen X-ers is in for major disruptions between now and 2030, according to a new report from the management consulting firm Bain & Company.

But some of those disruptions will make it easier for people in their 50s and 60s to keep working, find jobs and start businesses.

The main reason for the good news is that the abundance of labor seen since the 1970s due to Boomers and women entering the workforce is winding down.

With workers in shorter supply, employers will be eager to hang on to the ones they have and entice applicants, including older ones, to join them.

In fact, they expect Baby Boomers to be an important part of the workforce until at least 2030.

What's more is that work should get more flexible and may be customized blends of pay, benefits and hours.

And age discrimination, the report says, will change. Older workers may have more opportunities for part-time work or side jobs.