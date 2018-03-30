× High Point man wanted after allegedly stabbing woman

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are searching for a man suspected in a stabbing in High Point Thursday night, according to a press release.

At about 8:20 p.m., officers went to a parking lot located at 116 Chestnut Drive in reference to a call of an assault. Arriving officers found a 47-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment.

Following a preliminary investigation, 56-year-old Clarence Ray Gidderon, of High Point, was identified as the suspect and arrest warrants were issued for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Investigators say Gidderon has or had a romantic relationship with the victim.

Anyone with information about Gidderon’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.