Greensboro bakers make natural dog treats

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Have you ever read the label on those doggie treats you give your four-legged bestie? It’s shocking how many ingredients are impossible to pronounce, not to mention how hard it is to know what some of them actually are.

There is a group of local bakers working hard to give you something better! They work at arcBARKS in Greensboro and everything in their treats is preservative-free and completely natural.

Visit their store on Spring Garden Street or their website at www.arcbarks.com to see all they have to offer!