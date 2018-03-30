× Convicted felon shot, killed by homeowner during alleged home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A convicted felon was killed Wednesday night after being shot by a homeowner during an alleged home invasion in Tennessee, according to a press release.

The shooting happened at a home in Nashville. Police say Brent Bishop, 43, was away from his home when two men entered through a rear door and hit his wife in the face.

When he got home, Bishop saw the door was open and went to the kitchen, before then being “struck on the head with a blunt object.”

He was ordered to hand over “three long guns and a pistol” from a safe. While they were taking the guns, Bishop’s wife ran to the neighbor’s house.

The two robbers then left with the guns, the release said.

Unsure where his wife was, Bishop went to another room in the house and got a pistol. Police said he was outside looking for his wife when he again met the robbers.

During an “altercation,” Bishop fired shots at the two, killing 27-year-old Terry Adams. The second robber dropped the guns and ran away.

Adams had been arrested in July 2017 for felony meth possession for resale and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.

Bishop was hospitalized with a skull fracture. The whereabouts of the second robbery are unknown.