× Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after emergency heart surgery

LOS ANGELES — Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

TMZ reports the 70-year-old actor went to a hospital in Los Angeles Thursday for a catheter valve replacement. Due to a complication during the procedure, doctors decided to perform open-heart surgery.

This isn’t the first time Schwarzenegger has had heart surgery as he had an aortic valve replaced in 1997.