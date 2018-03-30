Animals at NC Zoo given eggs filled with food, treats to celebrate Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- This weekend, the animals at the North Carolina Zoo will celebrate Easter with their own special egg event. It's all part of a fun-filled weekend of events called Eggstravaganza.

Several volunteers work for a whole year making and painting hundreds of paper mache eggs. Then during Eggstravaganza, keepers fill the eggs with food and treats.

"The elephants like alfalfa. If you put it in an egg they will go for it in a heartbeat," says volunteer Diane Powell. "For the cougars, if you put a little bit of fish in, that might entice them."

Keepers say the eggs offer a fun enrichment activity for the animals. It also ends up being entertaining for visitors too.

You can check out Eggstravaganza all weekend at the North Carolina Zoo.