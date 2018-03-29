Your Easter egg hunt will be more expensive this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Easter eggs are going to be a bit more expensive this year, according to Bloomberg.

The wholesale price of eggs in the Midwest has more than doubled in just five weeks, to $2.71 for a dozen eggs. The price is the highest since August 2015.

“Easter is propelling demand, and it is earlier than last year,” Vertical Group analysts said. “Despite the surge in egg prices, retailers are still using eggs as a loss leader to drive traffic in an aggressively competitive retail environment.”

The U.S. had 385.6 million laying hens on March 1, the most for that month in at least a decade.