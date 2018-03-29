× Winston-Salem man accused of having sex with girl under 12

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of having sex with a girl under 12 years old, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Antonio Tapia Guzman, 25 of Golden Oaks Drive was charged with first-degree rape, taking indecent liberties with a child and felonious restraint, according to an arrest warrant.

Guzman is accused of having sex with a girl, taking indecent liberties with her and taking her from her school without her consent or her parents’ consent in his vehicle , the warrant said.

Guzman was being held Wednesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $500,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. He has an April 12 court date.