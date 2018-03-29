‘What’s your name’: Boy crawls into stranger’s toilet stall, asks for help washing hands

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Whoops! A hilarious viral video shows a boy crawling under the toilet stall door at a Virginia Chick-fil-A and asking a stranger for help washing his hands.

Andrew Hall is an employee at the Chick-fil-A on Wards Road in Lynchburg, WSET reports. Hall was taking a quick break on Monday when 4-year-old Levi Stevens went into the bathroom and climbed under the stall.

Hall pulled out his cell phone and recorded the moment before posting it on Twitter.

“I just see his little head pop under the stall, and I was like, this kid’s not actually come under here is he? I’m just gonna start recording in case something happens,” he told the station.

In the video, Levi can be heard asking Andrew his name and for help washing his hands.

The 4-year-old’s father later responded to the video and thanked Hall for his kindness.

The tweet read, “Hey, Drew. That’s my boy. I’m terribly sorry for the intrusion. He’s very, very friendly, sometimes a bit too much. You handled it extremely well. Thanks for being kind to him. I truly appreciate your understanding and sense of humor about this!”

The video has more than 10.6 million views, 658,000 likes, and 263,000 retweets.