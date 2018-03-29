Valpak is slipping $100 checks in random coupon mailers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ever just toss aside those letters from unknown senders, thinking it's just junk mail?

A direct-marketing company called Valpak wants you to know there could be a surprise along with the coupons it sends you.

According to a press release, $100 checks made out to "cash" will be randomly placed in specially-marked Valpak envelopes every month in 2018 in all 150 Valpak markets in the U.S.

There are no strings attached, according to the release. Lia Jensen, with Valpak of West Michigan, told WXMI the promotion is a way to thank the people who check out the coupons and encourage others to do so as well.

“It’s just an extra way for people to maybe get a free dinner," said Jensen. "We have a lot of great advertisers in our envelope, and if you find an extra $100, maybe you can use that at one of our advertisers.”

Jensen said they did the same special last year with around 36 checks of $100 delivered to Grand Rapids homes, but only about eight checks were actually cashed.

According to the release, Valpak's $100 Instant Win program isn't new; the company has been doing it since 1988, but mostly in select markets.

Now, it's being offered in all of its markets.