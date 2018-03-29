Tim Allen’s ‘Last Man Standing’ possibly being rebooted by FOX

The reboot of ABC’s “Roseanne” premiere on Tuesday to a staggering 18.2 million viewers. Now, another well-known show could be making its way back to television.

According to TMZ, FOX is reportedly considering a reboot of Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing.” The show was canceled last year following rumors that it had to do with Allen’s conservative-leaning beliefs.

The show ran 130 episodes between 2011 and 2017 and centered on the life of Mike Baxtor, a senior employee at a sporting goods store in Denver, Colorado.

In addition to “Last Man Standing,” the show most likely to be revived is “How I Met Your Dad.”

FOX is also reportedly considering reboots of “That 70’s Show” and “Malcolm in the Middle.”