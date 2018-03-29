× Teenager accused of keeping murder weapon from police in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have charged a teenager with taking possession of a murder weapon and concealing it from police in connection to a Winston-Salem murder last year.

A 17-year-old has been charged with accessory after the fact in a case involving the death of 20-year-old Leon Conrad Jr., who was shot and killed in Winston-Salem in November.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Richard Allen Lane Northwest on Nov. 13. Conrad was found inside a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to his neck. He died at the scene.

Police say someone or several people fired multiple shots before driving off.

A second man, 20-year-old Rechard Sylvester Hall, was also shot. Police say he was hit in the shoulder area, brought to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and later released.