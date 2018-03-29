× Police searching for suspect in Eden shooting

EDEN, N.C. — Police are searching for a man suspected in a shooting in Eden Wednesday night, according to a press release.

At about 9:20 p.m., officers went to Petty’s Mini Mart on Morgan Road after a call of shots fired. A few minutes later, police were called to UNC Rockingham Health Care in reference to a man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

It was determined the two events were related.

During an investigation, arrest warrants were issued for 25-year-old Corey Lamar Keen. He has been charged with one count of attempted murder.

Anyone with information about Keen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.