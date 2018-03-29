Suspect shot following chase in Reidsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- A suspect was shot following a chase on Thursday evening, according to Reidsville Police Chief Robert Hassell.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Ware Street shortly before 6 p.m.

Hassell says an officer tried to pull someone over, the suspect jumped out of the car and ran, the officer chased him and at some point the suspect suffered a gunshot wound.

The condition of the suspect has not been released but Hassell said the suspect's injuries were non-life-threatening.

The officer also suffered minor injuries.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to local hospitals.