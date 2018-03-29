× Police cars hit by stolen car in Winston-Salem; at least 1 in custody

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At least one person was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a stolen car hit multiple police cars, according to Winston-Salem police.

Officers tried to stop a stolen car on U.S. 52 near the North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Liberty Street exits.

The driver of the stolen car tried to get away and hit two police cars, causing minor damage, but was stopped.

There were four people in the stolen car and at least one person was taken into custody.

A firearm was discovered in the car.

No injuries were reported.