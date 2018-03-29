× Police arrest man accused of robbing 4 Winston-Salem gas stations, punching cashier in the face

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have arrested a man accused of robbing four different gas stations in Winston-Salem this year, including one where he allegedly assaulted a cashier.

Michael Lamont Younger, 47, of Winston-Salem, faces four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault on a female and one count of communicating threats, according to a Winston-Salem police press release issued Thursday.

The suspect is accused of robbing the Quality Mart at 4995 Country Club Road on Jan. 24, the Speedway at 4019 Reynolda Road on Feb. 5, the Speedway at 2026 S. Hawthorne Road on March 19 and the Kangaroo Express at 700 Jonestown Road on Friday.

In the robbery at the Speedway on Reynolda Road, the suspect is accused of threatening to kill the cashier and punching her in the face. She suffered minor injuries.

Nobody was hurt in the other three crimes, according to police.

Younger was jailed in Forsyth County under a $300,000 secured bond and has court planned for next month.