× Northbound US-29 in Greensboro reopens after crash

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash closed a portion of northbound US-29 in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a Greensboro police press release.

The crash started around 11:10 a.m. and is expected end at 12:10 p.m. The wreck involves injuries, though the extent is unknown.

Traffic is being diverted onto Cone Boulevard. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes when in the area.