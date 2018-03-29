Man arrested after high-speed police chase ends with crash in Winston-Salem
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash in Winston-Salem late Wednesday night, according to a Winston-Salem police news release.
An officer with the Kernersville Police Department was on routine patrol around 11:40 p.m. when he noticed a car with a tag that was reported stolen by the Winston-Salem Police Department. The officer attempted a traffic stop on NC-421 near Kernersville, but when the driver failed to stop, a chase ensued.
The pursuit reached speeds of 120 mph and entered Winston-Salem when a second Kernersville officer used “stop sticks” to flatten the car’s tires. The tool caused the car to crash into the median near the Martin Luther King Boulevard overpass.
The driver, identified as 38-year-old Michael W. Puckett, was arrested on nine active warrants and the following new charges stemming from the chase:
- Possession of a stolen license tag
- Possession of a stolen automobile
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of a firearm concealed
- Speeding to elude arrest
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine
- Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of drug transportation/sales
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving while license revoked
He was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center without bond. He has an April 19 court date.