× Man arrested after high-speed police chase ends with crash in Winston-Salem

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash in Winston-Salem late Wednesday night, according to a Winston-Salem police news release.

An officer with the Kernersville Police Department was on routine patrol around 11:40 p.m. when he noticed a car with a tag that was reported stolen by the Winston-Salem Police Department. The officer attempted a traffic stop on NC-421 near Kernersville, but when the driver failed to stop, a chase ensued.

The pursuit reached speeds of 120 mph and entered Winston-Salem when a second Kernersville officer used “stop sticks” to flatten the car’s tires. The tool caused the car to crash into the median near the Martin Luther King Boulevard overpass.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Michael W. Puckett, was arrested on nine active warrants and the following new charges stemming from the chase:

Possession of a stolen license tag

Possession of a stolen automobile

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of a firearm concealed

Speeding to elude arrest

Possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine

Maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of drug transportation/sales

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving while license revoked

He was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center without bond. He has an April 19 court date.

WSPD assisting Kernersville PD with a vehicle crash resulting from a pursuit conducted by KPD. US 421 N down to one lane at MLK Jr. Drive. WSPD 188. pic.twitter.com/SUSZf7qlOf — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) March 29, 2018