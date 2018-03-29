× High Point man accused of multiple kidnappings, sex offenses

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is facing multiple kidnapping and rape charges following a series of crimes in High Point, according to a news release from High Point police.

Michael Dean Myers, 31, of High Point, was arrested by High Point police on Sunday.

During the month of February, High Point police officers responded to three separate reports of assaults involving sex offenses in the southwest area of High Point.

Information gathered by patrol officers and the investigating detective helped to identify Myers as the offender in each of these cases.

Myers faces the following charges for these incidents:

Feb. 23, 2018 — 14-year-old female victim. Myers was charged with first-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree forcible rape, statutory sex offense with a child under 15, assault by strangulation and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Feb. 24, 2018 — 33-year-old female victim. Myers was charged with 2 counts of second-degree forcible sex offense, 2 counts of first-degree kidnapping and 2 counts of assault on a female.

Feb. 25, 2018 — 31-year-old female victim. Myers was charged with first-degree kidnapping, attempted second-degree forcible sex offense and assault on a female.

March 25, 2018 — 47-year-old female victim. Myers was charged with second-degree kidnapping and assault on a female.

Myers was placed in the Guilford County Jail in High Point under a $2 million bond. During a first appearance hearing on Thursday his bond was raised to $5 million.