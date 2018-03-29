High Point bakery offers sweet taste of Italy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- You can try a sweet taste of Italy right here in the Triad. An Italian mother and daughter have teamed up to open up a bakery featuring the creamy Italian dessert, the cannoli.

Lexy and her mother, Lucy D'Egido, wanted to make classic European desserts from scratch. Their most popular item is of course, the cannoli. It's a crispy cookie shell filled with a light cheesecake-style filling that comes in four flavors: vanilla, chocolate, lemon and pistachio.

The mother-daughter duo says those who have never tried a cannoli before and those have loved them for life have stopped by their shop.

"Hmmm let's taste it. So we give it to them, and some that are real Italians that live in this area have bit into it and said, 'now that's good,'" Lucy said.

"It's really fun when people are like I've never had a cannoli before and then they are like 'that's the best thing I've ever eaten,'" Lexy said.

If you want to try these treats, stop by the Cozy Cannoli on Kirkwood Street in High Point.