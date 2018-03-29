× Former teacher pleads guilty to bringing students home for sex

MARKED TREE, Ark. — A former Arkansas teacher will have to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to bringing students home for sex, according to KAIT.

As part of a plea deal, 26-year-old Jessie Goline pleaded guilty to charges of sexual indecency with a child. She was sentenced to 42 months probation and forced to pay court costs and fines.

Police started investigating in April 2017 after at least one teenage boy made allegations of having a “sexual liaison” with 25-year-old Jessie Goline, who was teaching at Marked Tree High School. She was arrested last September.

Court documents show Goline sent explicit texts to multiple students and brought them back to her apartment for sex.

She eventually admitted to the inappropriate relationships when confronted by the school’s principal.