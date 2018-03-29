× Authorities investigating after 2 bodies found in abandoned vehicle in NC

MACON COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities are investigating after two bodies were found in an abandoned truck in western North Carolina, according to WLOS.

Deputies found the truck about a mile from downtown Franklin and said it has been there since at least Monday, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or how they died.

Highway Patrol said a trooper checked the truck Monday after a report of a possible wreck, but didn’t see anyone in the cab and didn’t notice anything suspicious.

Macon County sheriff’s deputies checked the abandoned vehicle Wednesday and discovered it belonged to person who was reported missing Monday. They then discovered the bodies in the bed of the truck, which had been covered by a hard shell.

Sheriff Robert Holland could not confirm a connection between the missing person and either of the victims found in the truck.