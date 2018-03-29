× 2nd registered sex offender in 2 months accused of being on Thomasville elementary school grounds

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A registered sex offender was arrested for allegedly being on school ground in Thomasville Thursday, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Derek Lee Nicholson, 42, of Thomasville, is charged with being on the premises of a school or child care facility as a registered sex offender and possession of a weapon on school property.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office learned that Nicholson was on the property of Pilot Elementary School without permission from the administration.

Nicholson was arrested and placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.

Last month, another registered sex offender, 41-year-old Edward Heath Williamson, was accused of being on Pilot Elementary School grounds without permission.