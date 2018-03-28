Woman sues Dollywood for $400K after falling out of ride

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A New Jersey woman filed a $400,000 lawsuit against Dollywood after claiming she broke her wrist while getting off a ride, according to WBIR.

The lawsuit says that Judy Lynn Etherton was getting off the Rockin’ Roadway ride in March 2017 when she fell and fractured her wrist.

The cars on the ride do not have doors that open, so riders have to step over them to get in and out. Etherton said her foot got stuck, which caused her to fall and break her wrist.

According to the lawsuit, Etherton had to pay medical bills, lost wages and continues to endure pain because of the injury.

Pete Owens, director of public relations and marketing for Dollywood, told TimesNews that the company has no comment.

