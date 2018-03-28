× Woman charged with murder after 16-year-old shot in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman has been charged with murder after a 16-year-old girl was shot in Greensboro Monday evening.

Jail records show that 27-year-old Channay Ericka Morehead has been charged with first-degree murder.

Officers went to 4411 Baker Ave. at 9:08 p.m. after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police located the girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The girl’s father told FOX8 that she was shot in the back of the head and is on life-support. He said she’s been declared brain dead.

Police say an officer-involved shooting near a busy Greensboro intersection Tuesday afternoon is also related to the shooting on Baker Avenue.

That shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Battleground Avenue and Edney Ridge Road, which is near the intersection of Battleground Avenue and Pisgah Church Road.

Greensboro police said the shooting happened following a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Battleground Village shopping center.

Police Chief Wayne Scott said three people were in the vehicle. One person stayed with the vehicle and two others ran across Battleground Avenue.

An officer caught one of the suspects by Total Wine & More. A struggle ensued and the suspect pulled out a gun, Scott said. At that point, the officer shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and is listed in “guarded condition.” The officer was not injured.

The two other suspects were taken into custody and are being questioned.

FOX8 will be streaming a Greensboro police news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday to give additional information on the officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.