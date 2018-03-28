× UNCG extends basketball coach Wes Miller through 2029

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro announced Wednesday that it has extended the contract of head men’s basketball coach Wes Miller through the 2028-2029 season.

The extension came after the program won a school-record 27 games and earned its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2001. Under Miller, the Spartans won back-to-back Southern Conference regular season titles and clinched its first Southern Conference Tournament Championship since 2001.

The extension will add seven years to Miller’s contract and raise his annual base salary to $301,150.

“This extension is not simply about recognizing the sustained, historic success Wes has delivered for our program over the past few seasons, but it is also an investment in the future of our men’s basketball program and a statement that as we raise our performance, we have also raised our expectations,” said UNCG Athletics Director Kim Record. “Building the premier program in the Southern Conference and competing for championships is a significant initiative in our Spartan Way strategic plan. Under Wes’s leadership, the team has performed tremendously well on the court and has inspired our school and energized our city. Moreover, the success on the floor is more than matched by the performance of our student-athletes academically, where grade point averages and graduation rates in men’s basketball have reached all-time highs as well.”

UNCG was defeated in mid-March 68-64 by Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Boise. Gonzaga, a four seed, was favored over the No. 13-seed Spartans.

