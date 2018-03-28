× These recipes put a new twist on traditional Easter dishes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Many families will gather this weekend for Easter and enjoy a big meal together. On this Recipe Wednesday, the chef at Salemtowne in Winston-Salem showed Shannon Smith how to put a new twist on traditional Easter dishes.

Salemtowne Super Salad

Ingredients:

4 ounces chopped napa cabbage

8 ounces chopped kale

1 lb. grape tomatoes (halved)

½ lb. shredded carrots

1 small red onion or 4 oz. (small dice)

1lb. cooked edamame

½ lb. craisins

1 lb. cashews

8 ounces sunflower seeds

1 ½ pint blueberries

¼ cup honey

1 bottle of your favorite Italian vinaigrette 12 ounces

Directions:

Incorporate the first nine ingredients in a large bowl and gently toss, adding 1 pint of the blueberries when plating Using a food processor combine the ½ pint of blueberries, Italian vinaigrette and honey and mix until smooth Ladle vinaigrette over salad and serve

Collard Green Coleslaw

Ingredients:

8 Cups of finely shredded cabbage (1Head 6-7lbs.)

3 cups chopped collard greens (no stems)

¼ cup shredded carrot

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon pepper

¾ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup buttermilk

¼ cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Directions:

Note: cabbage and carrots must be finely shredded; if you have a food processor the fine shredder attachment will work great, if not, chopped by hand or a hand-held shredder will work.

Place cabbage, carrots and collard greens into a large bowl Using a food processor or by hand mix the remaining ingredients until smooth Pour over cabbage mixture and mix thoroughly Cover bowl and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight

Chefs Tips: I prefer to let the coleslaw sit overnight as the vegetables will wilt and release liquid as it sits (tastes better).

Berry Syllabub

Ingredients:

7 lemons

4 cups white wine

2 2/3 cups granulated sugar

9 cups of whipping cream chilled

3 lbs. raspberries

3 lbs. blackberries

1 cup brown sugar

12 ounces port wine

Directions:

Zest and juice the lemon, in a medium sized bowl. Incorporate the white wine and sugar until dissolved and chill for 30 minutes or more Rinse and sort the berries reserve some for garnish. Caramelize the brown sugar in a small sauce pan, add port wine, berries and simmer for a few minutes Remove from the heat, crush the berries with a fork and chill In a mixing bowl, add half of the white wine mixture and the chilled cream Mix until creamy, pour into a nice glass and top with remaining berry sauce garnish with berries; serve with a spoon

Pan-Seared Bone-in Pork Chop

Ingredients:

The Brine

5 cups of cold water

4 tablespoons of kosher salt

½ cup soy sauce

The Pork Chops

4-6 bone-in pork chops (6-8oz. portions)

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees Heat the olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, season pork chops with salt and pepper add the pork chops. Sear 3-4 minutes per side, or until just browned. Transfer to the oven until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees

The Chutney

2 cups dried figs (stems removed and chopped)

1 red delicious apple peeled and diced medium (soaked in water and lemon juice to prevent from turning brown)

1 small red onion (small dice)

½ ea. red & yellow pepper (small dice)

¼ cup minced ginger

½ cup brown sugar

¾ cup red wine vinegar

Zest of 1 orange

2 tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a small sauce pot cook apples, figs, onion, peppers and ginger until tender Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 12-15 minutes reducing the liquid by three quarters