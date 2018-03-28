These recipes put a new twist on traditional Easter dishes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Many families will gather this weekend for Easter and enjoy a big meal together. On this Recipe Wednesday, the chef at Salemtowne in Winston-Salem showed Shannon Smith how to put a new twist on traditional Easter dishes.
Salemtowne Super Salad
Ingredients:
- 4 ounces chopped napa cabbage
- 8 ounces chopped kale
- 1 lb. grape tomatoes (halved)
- ½ lb. shredded carrots
- 1 small red onion or 4 oz. (small dice)
- 1lb. cooked edamame
- ½ lb. craisins
- 1 lb. cashews
- 8 ounces sunflower seeds
- 1 ½ pint blueberries
- ¼ cup honey
- 1 bottle of your favorite Italian vinaigrette 12 ounces
Directions:
- Incorporate the first nine ingredients in a large bowl and gently toss, adding 1 pint of the blueberries when plating
- Using a food processor combine the ½ pint of blueberries, Italian vinaigrette and honey and mix until smooth
- Ladle vinaigrette over salad and serve
Collard Green Coleslaw
Ingredients:
- 8 Cups of finely shredded cabbage (1Head 6-7lbs.)
- 3 cups chopped collard greens (no stems)
- ¼ cup shredded carrot
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup buttermilk
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Directions:
Note: cabbage and carrots must be finely shredded; if you have a food processor the fine shredder attachment will work great, if not, chopped by hand or a hand-held shredder will work.
- Place cabbage, carrots and collard greens into a large bowl
- Using a food processor or by hand mix the remaining ingredients until smooth
- Pour over cabbage mixture and mix thoroughly
- Cover bowl and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight
Chefs Tips: I prefer to let the coleslaw sit overnight as the vegetables will wilt and release liquid as it sits (tastes better).
Berry Syllabub
Ingredients:
- 7 lemons
- 4 cups white wine
- 2 2/3 cups granulated sugar
- 9 cups of whipping cream chilled
- 3 lbs. raspberries
- 3 lbs. blackberries
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 12 ounces port wine
Directions:
- Zest and juice the lemon, in a medium sized bowl. Incorporate the white wine and sugar until dissolved and chill for 30 minutes or more
- Rinse and sort the berries reserve some for garnish. Caramelize the brown sugar in a small sauce pan, add port wine, berries and simmer for a few minutes
- Remove from the heat, crush the berries with a fork and chill
- In a mixing bowl, add half of the white wine mixture and the chilled cream
- Mix until creamy, pour into a nice glass and top with remaining berry sauce garnish with berries; serve with a spoon
Pan-Seared Bone-in Pork Chop
Ingredients:
The Brine
- 5 cups of cold water
- 4 tablespoons of kosher salt
- ½ cup soy sauce
The Pork Chops
- 4-6 bone-in pork chops (6-8oz. portions)
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees
- Heat the olive oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, season pork chops with salt and pepper add the pork chops.
- Sear 3-4 minutes per side, or until just browned.
- Transfer to the oven until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees
The Chutney
- 2 cups dried figs (stems removed and chopped)
- 1 red delicious apple peeled and diced medium (soaked in water and lemon juice to prevent from turning brown)
- 1 small red onion (small dice)
- ½ ea. red & yellow pepper (small dice)
- ¼ cup minced ginger
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ¾ cup red wine vinegar
- Zest of 1 orange
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
Directions:
- Heat olive oil in a small sauce pot cook apples, figs, onion, peppers and ginger until tender
- Add remaining ingredients and simmer for 12-15 minutes reducing the liquid by three quarters